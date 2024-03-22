Virginia wins three events on Day 2 of the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gretchen Walsh broke her own collegiate, American and US Open record in the 50-yard freestyle and her sister Alex Walsh took the 200 IM on Thursday night to help Virginia move into first on the team leaderboard in the women's swimming and diving championships.

Jasmine Nocentini and Maxine Parker joined the Walsh sisters to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:24.05, an NCAA championship record.

Gretchen Walsh won the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.37, breaking her own mark of 20.41 set in the prelims. Nocentini took third with a personal-best time of 21.10.

Alex Walsh had a personal-best time of 1:49.20 to set a pool record at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium. She also won the event at the 2021 and 2022 championships.

The Cavaliers sit in first with 210.5 points and Florida is second at 163.

The Gators had a one-two finish in the 500-yard freestyle for the program's first national title in the event since 2008. Bella Sims edged teammate Emma Weyant.

Florida's Isabel Ivey swam a personal best in the 200 IM for the second-best time in program history.

North Carolina senior Aranza Vazquez Montaño clinched her second consecutive national title in the 1-meter dive.

