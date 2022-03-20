Virginia wins NCAA women's swimming and diving title

Freshman Gretchen Walsh won the 100 freestyle in 46.05, a Virginia program record.

Wisconsin freshman Paige McKenna pulled away over the middle 500 yards to win the 1650 freestyle by more than 5 seconds over fellow freshman Erica Sullivan of Texas, who Thursday placed third in the 500 freestyle.

Stanford Freshman Regan Smith, a two-time world champion (200-meter backstroke and 400-meter medley relay in 2019) who won three medals (two silver, one bronze) at the Tokyo Olympics, won the 200 yard backstroke in pool-record time of 1:47.76 — just six-tenths of a second off her own American record.

Taylor Ruck of Stanford won the 200 freestyle in 1:41.12.

Indiana Sophomore Tarrin Gilliland finished with a score of 372.95, a pool record, to win the platform diving title.