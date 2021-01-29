Virginia, Virginia Tech Top 25 clash highlights ACC play

PLAYER TO WATCH

Virginia’s Sam Hauser is living up to his reputation for being a good 3-point shooter. In his past three games, the Marquette transfer is 15 for 23 from beyond the arc, or 65%. For the season, he's 32 of 74, or 43.2%, and he leads the Cavaliers in scoring with a 15-point average.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Virginia has scored 70 points or more nine times this season after reaching that total just twice last season. They have topped 80 points four times and are unbeaten in those games. ... Duke (6-5, 4-3) will play six of its next nine games at home.

ON THE WOMEN'S SIDE

The ACC's top women's programs will square off Monday when No. 2 North Carolina State (11-1, 6-1) visits No. 1 Louisville (16-0, 9-0). Second-ranked North Carolina State suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night, falling to Virginia Tech in overtime. The No. 1 Cardinals continue to roll heading into the showdown coming off a win Thursday night over North Carolina.