Georgia News

Virginia Tech's Kitley, Notre Dame's Hidalgo headline ACC honors for 2023-24 season

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley has become the third player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to be named league player of the year for three straight seasons
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Sunday, March. 3, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Sunday, March. 3, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
57 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley has become the third player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to be named league player of the year for three straight seasons.

The 6-foot-6 graduate was selected as the league's top player in awards announced Tuesday, the day before the start of the league tournament. The winners included Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo, who was named the league rookie and defensive player of the year, while Felisha Legette-Jack of No. 20 Syracuse was named the top coach.

Kitley — whose status is in question due to an apparent knee injury — joins Duke's Alana Beard (2002-04) and Maryland's Alyssa Thomas (2012-14) as the only players to win the award for three straight years.

Other individual winners included Duke's Oluchi Okananwa as sixth player of the year and Pittsburgh's Liatu King as most improved.

Kitley headlined the 10-player all-ACC first team, joining Hildalgo, Dyaisha Fair, Virginia Tech teammate Georgia Amoore and Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson as the top vote-getters.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Woodruff Arts Center

Woodruff Arts Center to redo campus as an ‘open and welcoming park’
49m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
3h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
1h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
1h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

No. 11 Virginia Tech faces uncertainty over Kitley's injury entering the ACC Tournament
45m ago
SEC Tournament: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 8 Louisiana on collision course for title
3h ago
Georgia pushes group to sanction prosecutors as Fani Willis faces removal from Trump case
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
11h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
8h ago