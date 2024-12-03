Georgia News

Virginia Tech Hokies to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on the road

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Georgia Bulldogs
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-4)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech travels to Georgia for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Georgia is ninth in the SEC in rebounding with 39.0 rebounds. Amiya Evans leads the Bulldogs with 9.3 boards.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Virginia Tech is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia scores 68.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 64.5 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Matilda Ekh is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

