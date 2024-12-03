Virginia Tech Hokies to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on the road

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Georgia is ninth in the SEC in rebounding with 39.0 rebounds. Amiya Evans leads the Bulldogs with 9.3 boards.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Virginia Tech is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia scores 68.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 64.5 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Matilda Ekh is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 11.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.