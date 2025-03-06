Georgia News
Virginia Tech Hokies play in ACC Tournament against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-9, 9-9 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 9-9 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies are 9-9 against ACC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Rose Micheaux averaging 6.8.

The Yellow Jackets' record in ACC play is 9-9. Georgia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoesha Smith averaging 3.8.

Virginia Tech makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Georgia Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Virginia Tech allows.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 7.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kara Dunn is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

