Virginia Tech Hokies face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC Tournament

The Hokies have gone 9-9 against ACC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-9 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Tonie Morgan averaging 8.6.

Virginia Tech averages 76.4 points, 12.1 more per game than the 64.3 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech scores 7.1 more points per game (77.2) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (70.1).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matilda Ekh is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 12.2 points. Carys Baker is shooting 56.0% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Morgan is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.