Georgia News
Georgia News

Virginia Tech Hokies face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-9, 9-9 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 9-9 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays in the ACC Tournament against Georgia Tech.

The Hokies have gone 9-9 against ACC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-9 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Tonie Morgan averaging 8.6.

Virginia Tech averages 76.4 points, 12.1 more per game than the 64.3 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech scores 7.1 more points per game (77.2) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (70.1).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matilda Ekh is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 12.2 points. Carys Baker is shooting 56.0% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Morgan is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Georgia Southern plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Southern Miss

34m ago

Georgia takes on Arkansas in SEC Tournament

35m ago

Chattanooga Mocs face the Mercer Bears in SoCon Tournament

35m ago

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.