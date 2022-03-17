Virginia, Stanford win swimming relays at NCAAs

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass claimed the program’s first NCAA title in the event with a meet record time of 1:32.16.

The Cavaliers also finished second in the 800-yard freestyle relay to lead the standings with 74 points. Texas is second (58), followed by California (56), Stanford (54), Louisville (46) and North Carolina State (44).