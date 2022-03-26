Vintage purse exhibit is ‘like a grown-up show-and-tell’

Veneruso’s vintage collection began in high school, followed on through college and continued when she moved to Athens in 2006, where she spent a decade as an art professional curating galleries and setting up exhibits. For the past five years, Veneruso has been a project manager for public art displays and installations around town.

“These purses are little pieces of art,” said Veneruso. “They’re like sculptures, and each one has a story to go with it. I can tell you where I bought them and when and gauge how old they are by what trends were popular at different times. In general, the older pieces are made of better quality materials.”

With more than 100 purses, clutches, wristlets and evening bags in her home collection, Veneruso’s choices for the Lyndon House exhibit were based on variety of shape and overall visual appeal. When it came to displaying present-day items, Veneruso picked one-of-a-kind or limited edition designs purchased from the artists who made them.

One of the purses, a tan handbag with a pair of red needlepoint roses sewn into the side, was stolen from Veneruso in the 1990s when she dropped it in a parking lot in order to catch a loose Pomeranian before it ran out into the street. The bag was gone when she returned, but she received a phone call days later from the person who found it, albeit with no cash inside.

Though “Carried Away” is free and open for public view right inside the museum’s entrance, Veneruso smiled and laughed when asked if any of the purses would be available for sale should any visiting patrons make an offer.

“Some are family heirlooms that I couldn’t part with,” said Veneruso. “My intention isn’t to sell any of the other ones, but for the right price I wouldn’t rule it out.”

The Lyndon House is located at 211 Hoyt St. and is open weekly Tuesday through Saturday. For hours of operation, visit accgov.com/lyndonhouse.

