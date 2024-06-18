Vintage airplane crashes in central Georgia, sending 3 to hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — A vintage airplane crashed while the pilot was trying to land at an airport in central Georgia on Monday night, sending all three people on board to the hospital with unknown injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The twin-engine Lockheed 12A, built in 1936, crashed into a tree near the Seven Lakes Airport in Jackson, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, WAGA-TV reported.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said fire personnel and sheriff's deputies were proficient in getting the occupants out of the plane and stabilized. They face a long road to recovery, he said.