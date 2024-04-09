Georgia News

Viktor Hovland prepares to unveil his reengineered swing at the Masters

Viktor Hovland was one of the hottest players in golf at the end of last year, winning the BMW Championship and Tour Championship in consecutive weeks
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, points in the direction of his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, points in the direction of his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — To anyone watching from the outside, Viktor Hovland's swing one year ago was a thing of beauty, producing crisp, accurate shots that led to an opening-round 65 at the Masters and kept him in contention until the back nine on Sunday.

Helped him win the BMW Championship and Tour Championship in consecutive weeks, too.

But to Hovland, an almost obsessive tinkerer, something wasn't quite right. And the six-time winner on the PGA Tour began to wonder, in his words, whether he had reached “the pinnacle of what my golf swing was able to do."

So, he decided to find out.

In a surprising move for a player at the top of the game, Hovland parted with his swing coach, Joe Mayo. He began seeking advice from others, including former professional Grant Waite, and this week — as he returned to Augusta National still in search of his first major championship — Hovland was spotted working with instructor Dana Dahlquist.

“I'm still kind of looking for some opinions out there, but I feel like I'm on a good track now,” said Hovland, who has shown glimpses of it this season. The 26-year-old from Norway shot three rounds in the 60s and finished tied for 22nd at Kapalua in January and shot four rounds under par to finish in the top 20 a month later at Riviera.

“It’s like you’re trying to work on something, but it doesn’t necessarily feel exactly right, and then that’s when you kind of have to go back to the drawing board to keep figuring out until things start to click,” he said. “I feel like I’m in that situation now. Now I just have to keep practicing and get the reps in and we’ll see how long that takes.”

TIGHT SQUEEZE

Inside the clubhouse at Augusta National, after climbing a steep set of green-carpeted stairs, lies the Crow's Nest, the modest apartment-like accommodations that have been used by amateurs playing in the Masters for decades.

Along with a simple common room and small bathroom are five single beds, three in their own cubicles and two lining the walls of another. Future champions ranging from Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson to Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have stayed in the Crow's Nest, and stories are told of precocious amateurs secretly padding around the clubhouse long after dark.

When the Crow's Nest is full, it can be a tight squeeze. When one of those amateurs happens to be 6-foot-8?

“There’s very few places in America that have a bed big enough for me," said Christo Lamprecht, the South African believed to be the tallest player ever to tee off at the Masters, “but I’ve gotten used to that.”

Lamprecht earned an invitation to the Masters, and the Crow's Nest, with his victory at the British Amateur. He planned to spend just one night there before moving into roomier lodgings, but Lamprecht wasn't going to miss out on the tradition.

“It’s probably the best uncomfortable sleep I’ll ever have in my life,” he said.

COUPLES KEEPS COMING BACK

Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters a year ago, playing the weekend at the age of 63 years, 187 days. It was a special week for the 1992 champion, who has always held Augusta National close to his heart.

That affinity is why Couples, who has a long history of back trouble, is going to such great lengths to play this year.

When he fell at a PGA Tour Champions event a few years ago, it produced pain in a new area that hasn't gone away. He had several cortisone shots last week to help relieve the inflammation, brought along physiotherapist Chad Beauchamp from California to help him out and has an MRI scheduled for next week to see what else can be done.

“The last thing I want to do is come out and embarrass myself by a bad score,” Couples said. “I know I can hit the ball. What is that? I don’t know if that’s a 73 or a 75, but I’m not shooting 80. There’s no way. I’m just not that kind of person. I wouldn’t do that. Can I shoot 80? Of course I can. But I’m not planning on it.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, reacts after his birdie putt on the 14th hole during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Christo Lamprecht, of South Africa, hit on the third hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods tees off on the third hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods tees off on the eighth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lee Hodges hits on the sixth hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods and Fred Couples walk to the ninth green during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods holds a ball as he talks with fellow golfers on the third green during the practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An Azalea blooms along the sixth hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Max Homa, right, and Dustin Johnson walks on the 13th hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, talks with his caddie on the second hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, looks at a putt on the second hole during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal inquiry: Failures within Georgia’s child welfare agency led to deaths 44m ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia elections ranking improves to No. 11 in MIT study

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates dispute with U.S House speaker

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates dispute with U.S House speaker

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Julio Teheran designated for assignment 1 day after poor results in debut with Mets
2h ago
Georgia prosecutor promises charges against driver who ran over 4-year-old girl after...
2h ago
Atlanta among top 10 cities for college graduates
Featured

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death