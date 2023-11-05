Vikings rookie Jaren Hall out with concussion; newly acquired Joshua Dobbs in at QB

BreakingNews
Georgia News
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons.

Joshua Dobbs, who was acquired in a trade this week with the Arizona Cardinals, took over for the Vikings.

Hall was tackled on a scramble at the Falcons 1-yard-line by Falcons defenders Jeffrey Okudah and Kaden Elliss late in the first quarter. Hall stayed down for a minute and was taken off the field by the Vikings trainers. He was taken back to the locker room where he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hall, a rookie fifth-round draft pick out of BYU, was making his first start in place of Kirk Cousins. He led two drives before his injury. The first was a three-and-out that ended in a punt. His second was a 74-yard drive that led to a field goal.

He finished 5 for 6 for 78 yards.

Dobbs started last Sunday for the Cardinals. He played all eight games for the Cardinals, going 1-7. On his first possession against the Falcons, he was sacked in the end zone for a safety.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Georgia Tech offense overwhelms Virginia, should encourage fans for the future
20h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
