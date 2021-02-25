Video shows police pulling people from fiery Georgia crash

Once the driver was also brought to safety, firefighters extinguished the car fire, police said.

“I am proud of our officers, who responded quickly and risked their own lives to rescue these motorists,” Fayetteville Police Chief Scott Gray said in a statement. “We train our officers to do this, but it takes courage to put yourself in danger like that in the line of duty.”

Both people in the car remained hospitalized Thursday, police said. The crash is still under investigation.