Video shows officers bumping car, quickly firing on driver

Other dashcam video shows the sedan traveling in the left lane of the interstate when a police car bumps it, causing it to spin around. Even before the car stops moving completely, a man is seen climbing out of the driver's side window and running away. Within seconds, officers can be seen firing at him as he runs.

At least four officers can be seen pursuing the man down an embankment into a wooded area, where he is seen lying facedown. As the officers approach with their guns drawn, they shout at the man not to move. Officers cuff the man's hands behind his back and roll him over.

The indictment filed on April 4 charges former East Point officers Rodney Etienne and Shiron Nicole Varner each with two counts of violating their oaths and one count each of reckless conduct, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. The races of the officers could not be determined immediately. No one responded to a phone message left at the East Point Police Department.

Phone numbers for Etienne and Varner could not immediately be found Friday, and neither had a lawyer who could comment on the charges listed in the criminal case file online.

The aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges, as well as one violation of oath count, are related to Nolley's shooting. The reckless conduct charge and the other violation of oath count stem from the officers firing their guns at the shopping center, where they endangered the safety of a woman, the indictment says.

The GBI said at the time of the shooting that one of the rounds fired at the shopping center hit a drug store in a separate lot and a woman was cut by falling glass.

Filed in Fulton County State Court in October 2019, Nolley’s lawsuit originally named Etienne and Varner, as well as the East Point Police Department, the city of East Point, a South Fulton police officer, the South Fulton Police Department and the city of South Fulton. The case was moved to federal court the next month. The claims against the two cities and their police departments have been dismissed.

The lawsuit says Nolley was unarmed when he exited the vehicle and ran away and “posed no danger" to the officers, “who had no reason to believe Mr. Nolley posed a safety threat to anyone as he fled on foot.” When the officers fired at him, he was hit twice in the legs and twice in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, the lawsuit says. There was no legal justification for the use of force, according to the lawsuit, which called the shooting “unreasonable and excessive.”

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and asks for $30 million in damages, as well as legal costs and fees.

After being told at a hearing that the Fulton County district attorney’s office planned to bring charges against two of the officers in the case this month, U.S. District Judge Charles Panell last month stayed the civil case until mid-May.