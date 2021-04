Video shows man firing on deputies after high-speed chase

Authorities have said two cousins from Birmingham, Alabama — 22-year-old Aaron Jajuan Shelton and 28-year-old Pier Alexander Shelton — led officers from several different law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase early Monday morning after fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 20 about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Atlanta. Three officers were shot and wounded and Pier Shelton was killed by officers.

After the cousins led police on a chase through Carrollton and Villa Rica, the Nissan Sentra they were traveling in went down a side road and crashed in a wooded area near a Villa Rica elementary school. Officers began setting up a perimeter to search for the two men, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.