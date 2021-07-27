Video shows Atlanta police sergeant kick woman in the head

The video, recorded by a bystander, shows a woman handcuffed, lying on the ground on her stomach. Witnesses at the apartment complex where the confrontation took place say the woman spit on the sergeant's shoes at least once and maybe twice. The video shows the sergeant kicking the woman after she makes a spitting motion.

Atlanta NAACP Vice President Gerald Griggs said he was “shocked and angered” by the video, saying the civil rights group investigated and contacted Bryant. The woman, who was not identified, is Black.

“At no point should a citizen of Atlanta be kicked in the face while they’re handcuffed,” Griggs told WSB-TV.

Conduct by Atlanta police officers went under a microscope after officers shot Rayshard Brooks in a fast food parking lot in June, and before that when Officers Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter were terminated for firing their stun guns at two college students during an arrest.

The officers' dismissal was overturned in February by the municipal Civil Service Board, which ruled that city officials had failed to conduct a legally required investigation through the Office of Professional Standards. The officers remain charged with aggravated assault and simple battery.

In May, the board also overturned the firing of Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks, ruling Rolfe didn't have enough time to prepare a defense before an internal hearing. Rolfe remains charged with murder and is on paid leave. He is unable to return to duty because he is not allowed to have a gun or be around other officers under the terms of his bail.

Griggs said he wants to see the sergeant who kicked the woman fired and the officer who was with him disciplined.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough," he said of the sergeant's suspension.