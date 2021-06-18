Victims in Colorado plane crash ID'd as Georgia couple

The Douglas County Coroner's Office says 65-year-old Kathleen Velazco and 73-year-old Antenor Velazco were killed when their single-engine propeller plane struck an electrical line on approach to Centennial Airport and crashed in a large field on Wednesday.

The Denver Gazette reports that Antenor Velazco was a private pilot certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and an orthopedic surgeon. He is believed to have been flying the plane at the time of the crash.