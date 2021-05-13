ajc logo
Veterans' monuments defaced in northeast Georgia park

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in northeast Georgia are investigating after someone spray-painted graffiti on two veterans' monuments.

The Times of Gainesville reports that Gainesville parks employees discovered the orange paint on concrete at the base of one monument honoring veterans from 20th century wars.

Vandals also painted over the “All gave some, some gave all" inscription on a separate Vietnam veterans monument.

Gainesville Parks and Recreation spokesperson Julie Butler Colombini said all the graffiti was cleaned up by Wednesday morning.

Investigators are “following up on some leads," Gainesville police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

The park is at one end of the Rock Creek Greenway, which links parks from downtown Gainesville to Lake Lanier.

