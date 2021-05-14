Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers retires at age of 35

“You don’t appreciate guys like that enough until you don’t have him,” Snitker said. “I just think the presence that he had in the clubhouse, the stability that he added, the professionalism. He had a really, really strong, good career. He’s just a wonderful person, carried himself as a pro all the time. It’s a really good career — a really good career. Hopefully he stays around and helps us out.”

Flowers had signed a minor league deal after Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud hurt his thumb applying a tag at the plate in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, resulting in an assignment to the 60-day injured list.