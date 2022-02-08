Vernon Jones leaves Georgia gov race to run for Congress

Jones was a Democratic state representative on the outs with his party when he shot to prominence as an African American who endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign. The 61-year-old served multiple terms in the Georgia House, sandwiching a troubled turn in charge of Atlanta’s suburban DeKalb County, before proclaiming himself a Republican in January 2021 as his last term expired.

He built his campaign for governor around Trump’s falsehoods that Georgia’s election was stolen. He promised another audit of the 2020 presidential election and to replace Georgia’s electronic voting system, often calling the election the “dead cat on the end of the line.”

The seat is open because U.S. Rep. Jody Hice is stepping down to run for Georgia secretary of state with Trump's backing. The fundraising leader has been Mike Collins, the son of former U.S. Rep. Mac Collins. He took immediate aim at Jones, noting allegations that Jones had raped a woman in 2004. Jones hotly denied that, and charges were later dropped.

"The voters of GA10 don't want a corrupt, carpetbagging, lifelong Democrat from DeKalb County accused of rape representing them," Collins tweeted. "They want a pro-Trump, America 1st fighter who's lived, worked and raised a family in the district — it's why we're going to win."

Jones shrugged off the attacks, tweeting, "The same Big Lies and Fat Smears used against Donald J. Trump in 2015 and 2016 are used against me. I'm honored but do better, @MikeCollinsGA". "Hell, they even call me the Black Donald Trump! Bring it on, liars!"

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed from New York.

