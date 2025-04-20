Verdugo leads Braves against the Twins after 4-hit performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Twins +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins after Alex Verdugo's four-hit game on Saturday.

Atlanta is 7-13 overall and 5-2 at home. The Braves are ninth in MLB play with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Minnesota has gone 3-9 on the road and 7-14 overall. The Twins have a 5-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.