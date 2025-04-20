Georgia News
Georgia News

Verdugo leads Braves against the Twins after 4-hit performance

The Atlanta Braves play the Minnesota Twins after Alex Verdugo had four hits against the Twins on Saturday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Minnesota Twins (7-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-13, fifth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Twins +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins after Alex Verdugo's four-hit game on Saturday.

Atlanta is 7-13 overall and 5-2 at home. The Braves are ninth in MLB play with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Minnesota has gone 3-9 on the road and 7-14 overall. The Twins have a 5-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin, right, hits a game-winning pinch hit single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Harris has 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Baldwin hits pinch-hit single in 8th to help Braves beat Twins 6-4

Braves score five runs in 8th inning to soar past Twins, 6-4

Guerrero hits first HR of season as Blue Jays spoil Strider's return with 3-1 win

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.