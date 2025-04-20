Verdugo leads Braves against the Twins after 4-hit performance

Minnesota Twins (7-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-13, fifth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Twins +100; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins after Alex Verdugo's four-hit game on Saturday.
Atlanta is 7-13 overall and 5-2 at home. The Braves are ninth in MLB play with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
Minnesota has gone 3-9 on the road and 7-14 overall. The Twins have a 5-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs
Twins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by one run
INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: Jamie Spaar
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.