Verdugo leads Braves against the Rockies following 4-hit performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Rockies +149; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Colorado Rockies after Alex Verdugo had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Colorado has a 4-23 record overall and a 3-9 record in home games. The Rockies have a 1-6 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has a 12-15 record overall and a 4-12 record on the road. The Braves are 11-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine RBI for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 9-for-26 with a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has five home runs, 26 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .316 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Braves: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kristopher Lee Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.