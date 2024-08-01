Exclusive: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Georgia News

Venu Sports may be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch targeted for fall

Venu Sports — the sports streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros
20 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Venu Sports — the sports streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery — will be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch in the fall.

The streaming service's launch price was announced on Thursday. Besides a seven-day free trial, those who sign up could receive it for the same price for 12 months with the ability to cancel at any time.

Venu (pronounced “venue”) Sports is being considered by some to be the equivalent of Hulu for sports. It will include games from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, NASCAR and college sports, as well as golf, tennis and soccer. Besides games, there will be studio shows, pre- and post-game programming and access to ESPN’s 30 for 30 library, ESPN Films and documentaries from Fox Sports Films.

The platform includes offerings from 14 linear networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, TNT, TBS, truTV — as well as ESPN+.

Subscribers would have the ability to bundle the product with Disney+, Hulu and/or Max.

“We will launch at a compelling price point that will appeal to the cord cutter and cord never fans currently not served by existing pay TV packages," Venu Sports CEO Pete Distad said in a statement.

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced their plans to offer a sports streaming service on Feb. 6. The three companies will each share one-third ownership in the joint venture.

Venu Sports still has many hurdles to clear, including regulatory approval, before it launches.

FuboTV filed an antitrust lawsuit shortly after the joint venture was announced. In its filing, FuboTV said it has tried for years to offer a sports-only streaming service but has been prevented because ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery have imposed bundling requirements.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Verizon Offers Free NFL Sunday Ticket To Select Customers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Warner Bros. Discovery sues NBA for not accepting its matching offer
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

TNT sues NBA in effort to keep rights to games
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves games return to Comcast on Thursday
The Latest
Braves host the Marlins on 4-game home losing streak
Braves seeking power surge from Soler as they continue adding players from 2021...
Olson and d'Arnaud hit back-to-back homers twice in Braves' 6-2 victory over the Brewers
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses