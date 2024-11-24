Georgia News

Veilleux throws 3 TDs to Fleming, Brock runs for 3 TDs; Georgia St. beats Texas St. 52-44

Christian Veilleux threw three touchdown passes to Dorian Fleming, Freddie Brock ran for three TDs and Georgia State scored 31 consecutive points to beat Texas State 52-44 and snap a seven-game losing streak
25 minutes ago

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Christian Veilleux threw three touchdown passes to Dorian Fleming, Freddie Brock ran for three TDs and Georgia State scored 31 consecutive points Saturday night to beat Texas State 52-44 and snap a seven-game losing streak.

Georgia State (3-8, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference) won for the first time since it beat Vanderbilt 36-32 on Sept. 14.

Jordan McCloud threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chris Dawn Jr. that gave Texas State (6-5, 4-3) a 14-7 lead with 12:26 left in the second quarter. Georgia State answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 30-yard TD pass from Veilleux to Fleming. Three plays from scrimmage later, Kenyatta Watson intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to the 8 to set up an 11-yard TD catch by Fleming that gave the Panthers the lead for good at 21-14 with 1:14 left in the first half.

K.D. McDaniel's strip-sack of McCloud was recovered by Christian Lorenzo at the Texas State 39 with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter and Braeden McAlister kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to make it 31-14 at halftime.

Brock, who scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, added a 57-yard TD run in the third and his 16-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter gave Georgia State a 52-29 lead.

McCloud finished 28-of-44 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns, all to Dawn, with two interceptions for Texas State. Dawn had five receptions for 42 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mitchell leads No. 18 Cincinnati in rout of Georgia Tech 81-58
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart on CFP committee: ‘I wish they could really define the criteria’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Injuries force new faces to take larger role for Georgia State
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When it counts most, Carson Beck gives Georgia what it needed
The Latest
French, White lead Georgia Southern past Coastal Carolina 26-61h ago
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia FIVE Evening
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights