Georgia News

Veilleux throws 2 TD passes, Gilmore snags late INT as Georgia St. beats Chattanooga 24-21

Christian Veilleux completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, Freddie Brock ran for 73 yards and touchdown and Georgia State beat Chattanooga 24-21
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Veilleux completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, Freddie Brock ran for 73 yards and touchdown on 14 carries and Georgia State beat Chattanooga 24-21 Saturday night.

Brock scored on a 12-yard run that gave Georgia State (1-1) a four-point lead with 7:01 to play. Chattanooga (0-2) went three-and-out (with minus-6 yards) on its next possession and Jyron Gilmore's interception for Panthers with 58 seconds to play sealed it.

After a 41-yard punt by James Allen pinned the Mocs at their own 2, Sam Phillips caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Chase Artopoeus to make it 21-17 with 11:33 left in the fourth quarter. Georgia State answered with a nine-play, 59-yard drive that culminated with a 10-yard TD run by Brock.

Artopoeus was 13-of-23 passing for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and Phillips finished with eight receptions for 195 yards.

The Mocs went 75 yards in 11 plays to take a 7-3 lead when Dalton Restelli caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Artopoeus with 1:27 left in the first quarter. Veilleux hit Jordan Fox for a 19-yard TD early in the second and Georgia State took a 10-7 lead into the intermission.

Reggie Davis, who finished with 68 yards rushing, scored on a 2-yard run — set up by a strip-sack of Veilleux by E.J. Thomas that was returned 25 yards by Leroy Harris III to the 10.

Veilleux answered about 3 minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst that gave Geogia State a 17-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs handle business with rout of Tennessee Tech
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

SEC Power Poll: Vandy creeps up, Florida drops after week 1 games
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With a daunting schedule ahead, No. 1 Georgia has easy one against FCS team Tennessee...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s regular-season win streak reaches 40 games
The Latest
Saturday's Scores2h ago
Horwitz, Berrios help Blue Jays win 9-5, knock Braves out of wild-card spot2h ago
Southern beat DII-member Savannah State for the program's first victory under coach...2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show