VCU wins 16th straight, beats Georgia 8-1 in regional opener

VCU (41-18) plays North Carolina, the regional's host and the No. 10 seed overall, in the semifinals after Georgia (35-22) and No. 4 seed Hofstra play in a loser-out game Saturday.

Starter Tyler Davis (5-2) and relievers Chase Hungate and Jack Masloff combined to throw a seven-hitter for the Rams. Tyler allowed two hits with three walks and a strikeout over 3 2/3 innings and Masloff gave up two hits in two scoreless innings to end the game.