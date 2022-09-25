ajc logo
X

Vantrease rallies Georgia Southern past Ball State 34-23

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State on Saturday night.

Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State's Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the game.

Georgia Southern was forced to punt on its next possession, but Anthony Beck II's punt pinned the Cardinals at their own 8-yard line. The Eagles' defense forced a three-and-out and they got the ball back on the Ball State 43-yard line.

Six plays later Vantrease hit JJay Mcafee for a 7-yard touchdown and a 27-23 lead with 7:04 left. Ball State (1-3) was forced to punt and Vantrease threw a 47-yard scoring strike to Amare Jones to finish off a 10-play 86-yard drive and close out the win.

Vantrease completed 26 of 39 passes for 310 yards for the Eagles. He had a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to break a 13-all tie. Derwin Burgess Jr. had five catches for 133 yards.

John Paddock totaled 338 yards on 33-of-47 passing for the Cardinals with two touchdowns and an interception. Jayshon Jackson hauled in 10 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Tanner Koziol had the other TD catch. Carson Steele rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 dead in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs3h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright becomes Braves’ first 20-game winner since 2003 in win over Phillies
2h ago

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Carters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ‘46 RAG
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia grinds out win over Kent State
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia grinds out win over Kent State
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22
4h ago
The Latest
UCF turns back Georgia Tech 27-10
21m ago
Kennesaw St. wins battle of winless teams, 24-22 vs. Wofford
1h ago
Payton's 3 TD passes lead Mercer over Gardner-Webb 45-14
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
5h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top