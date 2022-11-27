ajc logo
X

Vantrease leads Georgia Southern past Appalachian St.

Georgia News
14 hours ago
Kyle Vantrease threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ezrah Archie for the game-winning score to lead Georgia Southern to a dramatic 51-48 double overtime win over Appalachian State

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ezrah Archie for the game-winning score to lead Georgia Southern to a dramatic 51-48 double overtime win over Appalachian State on Saturday night.

Despite entering with six wins, the Mountaineers needed the victory to become bowl eligible because two of their wins were against FCS-members Robert Morris and The Citadel, leaving them one win shy of five required wins against FBS teams.

Appalachian State started the season with a 63-61 home loss to North Carolina before going to College Station, Texas and beating then No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14.

Georgia Southern (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) needed the win to become bowl eligible.

Each team scored a touchdown in the first overtime, and the Mountaineers' Michael Hughes kicked a 32-yard field goal in Appalachian State's second overtime possession. After Vantrease threw incomplete on first down, he came back with a laser to Archie and Georgia Southern fans stormed the field.

Hughes missed a 30-yard field goal as time expired in regulation with the game tied at 38.

Vantrease threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

Nate Noel ran for 171 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns for the Mountaineers (6-6, 3-5).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

1 dead, 5 others shot near Atlantic Station, police say13h ago

Credit: AP

Tulane’s Willie Fritz receiving serious consideration for Georgia Tech head-coach job
12h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Addiction Alliance of Georgia opens new treatment center
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people killed in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings; arrest made in 1 death
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people killed in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings; arrest made in 1 death
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s mistakes play key role in loss to Georgia
18h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
12h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
12h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
12h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Commanders
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
5h ago
Georgia high school football state playoff scoreboard: Quarterfinals Friday and Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top