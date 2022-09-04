Vantrease has 4 TD tosses in Helton's Georgia Southern debut

Helton was Southern California's head coach from 2015-2021 before being fired last September after a 1-1 start. Seven weeks later, Georgia State hired Helton for the 2022 season.

Vantrease put the ball up 46 times, completing 29 for 367 yards for a Georgia Southern program that has traditionally emphasized the run. He was intercepted once. Ten receivers made catches with Sam Kennerson grabbing seven passes for 99 yards and Khaleb Hood nabbing six for 88 and a touchdown. OJ Arnold and Jalen White had two scores each.