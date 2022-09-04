ajc logo
X

Vantrease has 4 TD tosses in Helton's Georgia Southern debut

Georgia News
9 hours ago
Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdowns passes and Georgia Southern gave new coach Clay Helton a 59-7 victory over Morgan State

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdowns passes and Georgia Southern gave new coach Clay Helton a 59-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.

Helton was Southern California's head coach from 2015-2021 before being fired last September after a 1-1 start. Seven weeks later, Georgia State hired Helton for the 2022 season.

Vantrease put the ball up 46 times, completing 29 for 367 yards for a Georgia Southern program that has traditionally emphasized the run. He was intercepted once. Ten receivers made catches with Sam Kennerson grabbing seven passes for 99 yards and Khaleb Hood nabbing six for 88 and a touchdown. OJ Arnold and Jalen White had two scores each.

It was 17-7 at halftime and 31-7 after three quarters before the Eagles added 28 points in the fourth.

Alfonzo Graham rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries and Jordan Toles had a 50-yard pick-6 for the Bears, who have a new head coach in Damon Wilson. The Bears had four turnovers.

Georgia Southern has won all 11 of its matchups against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Editors' Picks
What if UGA is - gulp - better than last year?12h ago
Braves’ Robbie Grossman secures walk-off walk to edge Marlins
6h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Gridlock Guy: Several takeaways from the massive I-285 closure at Ashford Dunwoody
33m ago
Gridlock Guy: Several takeaways from the massive I-285 closure at Ashford Dunwoody
33m ago
Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
10h ago
The Latest
Marlins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves
3h ago
Bigsby leads Auburn ground attack in 42-16 win over Mercer
6h ago
GA Lottery
7h ago
Featured
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley blows out his candle getting a surprise birthday celebration before kickoff against Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
15h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top