Vanderbilt's Lea, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, South Carolina DE Kennard nab AP midseason SEC honors

The Commodores have also beaten Virginia Tech and Kentucky, but the 40-35 win over Alabama was perhaps the season's biggest surprise. Vandy hadn't beaten the Crimson Tide since 1984 or ever topped a No. 1 team.

Texas received the other vote as most surprising team and remains No. 1 in its debut season in the SEC. Georgia opened the season atop the poll.

Top offensive player

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has been one of college football's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks, and a veritable touchdown machine. Milroe led the Tide to a win over Georgia to earn the top ranking, though he hasn't been as dominant in the two follow-up games.

He has accounted for 23 total touchdowns (12 passing, 11 rushing) to tie for the national lead.

Milroe was picked on four ballots. Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Tre Harris split the remaining six votes.

Top defensive player

South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard, who has been a pass rushing force for the Gamecocks since transferring from Georgia Tech. Kennard is leading the SEC with 7 1/2 sacks and 11 1/2 tackles for loss. He has 17 tackles and four quarterback hurries while forcing a pair of fumbles.

The veteran Kennard has also been a mentor to younger players like fellow edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

Top first-year freshman

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, who was the pick on nine ballots (South Carolina's Stewart got the other). Williams is leading Alabama with 23 catches for 576 yards and six touchdowns, leading the FBS with an average of 25.04 yards per catch.

He had 177 yards and scored the dazzling go-ahead touchdown with a late 75-yard catch against Georgia.

Top first-year transfer

Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia, who has helped turn the offense and team around, including a strong performance against Alabama. He has passed for 1,116 yards and 10 touchdowns against just one interception. Pavia is also leading the Commodores in rushing, netting 388 yards after sacks, with two scores.

Most surprising team

Vandy received nine of the 10 votes while Texas got the other. The Commodores are 2-1 in the SEC, matching the program's most league wins since going 3-5 in 2018. They were 0-8 last season.

Most disappointing team

Auburn, which had relatively high hopes for Hugh Freeze's second season, buoyed by a highly rated recruiting class and key transfers. The Tigers stand at 2-4 with losses in all three SEC games behind continued problems at quarterback, where Freeze failed to land a transfer.

Hottest seat

Florida coach Billy Napier, who hasn't been able to escape the hot seat. The Gators have been more competitive since opening with a 41-17 loss to Miami. But they're still 3-3 with a 1-2 SEC mark.

Biggest injury

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, who suffered a college career-ending left knee injury during a 23-17 overtime loss at Tennessee on Saturday. The former Wisconsin quarterback missed last season's finale against rival Florida State with a broken collarbone.

Mississippi State also lost its starting quarterback, Blake Shapen (shoulder), to a season-ending injury in September.

___

Credit: AP Credit: AP

