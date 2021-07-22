Vanderbilt's James Lawson institute honors rights activist

“As (Lawson) has taught throughout his career, there can be no meaningful change and progress— no bridging the divide in our nation — without reconciliation and forgiveness,” Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in a statement.

Most recently, Lawson lobbed pointed criticism toward Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee during a celebration Saturday honoring another civil rights pioneer, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

“You have a hole down the middle of your soul,” Lawson said of Lee to applause and cheers. “You act like you act because you are moving in the wrong direction of your own life.”

Lawson did not specify what exactly Tennessee's governor had done to prompt the rebuke. Lee's office did not respond.