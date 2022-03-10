Vanderbilt routs Georgia 86-51 in SEC tournament first round

Braelen Bridges scored 15 points and Kario Oquendo had 11 for Georgia (6-26). The pair combined for 12 points, on 3-of-10 shooting from the field, with six free throws in the first half. The rest of the Bulldogs shot 1 of 12 from the floor.
Georgia has lost its last 12 games and 20 of the past 21. Vanderbilt has beaten the Bulldogs three times this season, though the first two were within 10 points.
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) shoots over Georgia guard Noah Baumann (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Georgia guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Georgia guard Aaron Cook (10) drives around Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Georgia guard Aaron Cook (10) falls into the Vanderbilt bench after losing the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Georgia coach Tom Crean calls a play against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse calls a play against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches his son, Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr., during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
