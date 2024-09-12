Vanderbilt looks to improve to 3-0 when Commodores visit Georgia State

Georgia News

Vanderbilt will try to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2017 when the Commodores visit Georgia State
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Georgia State (1-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Vanderbilt by 10 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Vanderbilt is trying to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2017. The Commodores haven't had a winning season since 2013. Georgia State is trying to beat a power conference school for the second time since launching its football program in 2010. The Panthers upset Tennessee 38-30 in their 2019 season opener. Overall, Georgia State is 1-16 against major conference opponents.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia State QB Christian Veilleux vs. Vanderbilt defense. The Commodores surrendered just 71 total yards in a 55-0 rout of FCS school Alcorn State last week. Veilleux, a transfer from Pittsburgh, has completed 45 of 72 passes (62.5%) for 448 yards, with three touchdown and no interceptions in his first two starts for the Panthers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: QB Diego Pavia has been a dual threat for the Commodores in their first two wins. He has completed 22 of 29 passes for 273 yards and two TDs, in addition to leading the team in rushing with 155 yards and two more scores. He accounted for three scores and 294 total yards in a 34-27 overtime victory over Virginia Tech to open the season.

Georgia State: Senior CB Gavin Pringle is one of the Panthers' defensive leaders. He has an interception, two passes defended and eight tackles.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia State is scheduled to visit Nashville next season to complete the home-and-home series. ... Vanderbilt is 3-0 against teams currently in the Sun Belt Conference. ... The Commodores had 10 Georgia natives on their roster, including seven from metro Atlanta. ... Martel Hight had a 57-yard punt return for touchdown against Alcorn State. He became the first Commodores player to eclipse 100 punt return yards in a game since 2012. ... Georgia State RB Freddie Brock leads the team with 134 yards rushing and tops the Sun Belt with an average of 5.58 yards per carry. ... Vanderbilt is coming off its largest margin of victory since a 58-0 win over Presbyterian in 2012. ... The Commodores have started 2-0 for the third year in a row. Last season, they lost their final 10 games.

___

Vanderbilt players celebrate the team's 34-27 overtime win after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

