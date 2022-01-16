Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Vanderbilt ends near 8-year drought beating Georgia on road

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Jordan Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 and Vanderbilt resumed its winning ways beating Georgia 73-66

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 and Vanderbilt resumed its winning ways beating Georgia 73-66 on Saturday.

The Commodores (10-6, 2-2) had won four in a row, including a victory at Arkansas to begin Southeastern Conference play, but were recently toppled by South Carolina and Kentucky at home.

Georgia (5-12, 0-4) lost its sixth straight.

The Bulldogs appeared poised to end its skid as they went to halftime up 36-28 on the strength of 14-for-27 shooting while Vandy missed 19 of 30 shot attempts before the break.

But Vanderbilt regrouped, started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Jamaine Mann's dunk with 5:37 left put the Commodores ahead 66-56, but the Bulldogs went on a late 8-2 run to draw within 68-64 on Aaron Cook's layup with 50 seconds left. Pippen made 5 of 6 foul shots to seal it. Pippen, who entered as the SEC's leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, missed nine of 12 shots including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

Jaxon Etter scored 16 points, Braelen Bridges 14 and Cook 10 for Georgia.

Vanderbilt's last win over Georgia was an 81-66 victory on Jan. 7, 2018. Before Saturday, the Commodores hadn't won at Georgia since Jan. 29, 2014.

Up next the Commodores host No. 22-ranked Tennessee. Georgia travels to face fourth-ranked Auburn on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Kennesaw St. uses 2nd-half blitz to demolish Stetson
14m ago
GA Lottery
50m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top