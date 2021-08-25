Van Exel returns to Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach

Van Exel spent the last two years as a scout with the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks announced his hiring Wednesday, bringing back a former NBA All-Star who served as a player development instructor for Atlanta from 2010-12.

"Since his playing career ended, Nick has been very successful in helping develop young guards for the teams he’s worked with, including several that have turned into all-stars,” said McMillan, who led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference final last season after taking over as interim coach.