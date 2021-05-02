Valdosta launches transit system after years of debate

Mayor Scott Matheson said demand was robust as soon as the service began at 6 a.m. Monday.

District 2 City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley said public transportation was one of her initial goals when elected to the city council in 2013.

“It took a few baby steps –- it took a lot learning -– to get there, but we’re here,” she said. “Right now with public transportation, I see the growth in Valdosta, I see other people having a little bit of hope.”

The system could add additional vehicles in the future depending on demand. Days and hours could also be expanded.

Valdosta has received and returned federal transit money every years since 2003. The question of whether the city should operate a transit system long featured in city politics, with opponents saying it's too costly and that there's not enough demand.

The city says the Federal Transit Administration will fund 80% of expected costs for Valdosta’s system, allocating $1.1 million.