Vaccine distribution in Georgia to start soon, take months

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said Georgia should receive “several hundred thousand doses” in the coming weeks.

“We hope by certainly early January we would have all health care workers covered,” Toomey said.

Vaccinating 10 million Georgia residents will likely take until summer, Toomey said. She and the governor both plan to work to persuade people that the coronavirus shots are safe.

"I can say with great enthusiasm: I can’t wait to get vaccinated,” Toomey told reporters.

Until then, state officials are pleading with people not to relax their guard. The number of daily confirmed and suspected coronavirus infections in Georgia soared more than 70% in the past week, and hospitals are sounding alarms about their ability to absorb new COVID-19 patients.

Kemp noted per capita infections in Georgia have been lower than in most other states, and he said hospitals have better treatments and therapeutics for coronavirus patients than they had months ago.

However, Kemp said, "there's still enough signs out there that give me great concern.”

“I fully realize and appreciate how how tired everyone is,” the governor said. "Everyone wants to go back to the normal Georgia... But it is my belief we have lost too many loved ones, too many friends and neighbors, to give in to this virus.”

