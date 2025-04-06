Utah takes on Atlanta, aims to end 8-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to break its eight-game skid with a win against Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 19-19 at home. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 16.8 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 3.7.

The Jazz have gone 7-32 away from home. Utah allows 120.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Hawks average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up (14.7). The Jazz average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Hawks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is scoring 24.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists for the Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games.

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 104.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jacob Toppin: day to day (calf), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Jazz: Walker Kessler: day to day (concussion), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (knee), KJ Martin: day to day (illness), John Collins: out (ankle), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Jordan Clarkson: out for season (foot), Cody Williams: out for season (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.