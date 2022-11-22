Utah holds off Georgia Tech 68-64 in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Georgia Tech led 57-54 with 7:22 left in the second half but didn’t make another field goal until the closing seconds when Deivon Smith was fouled on a layup and an official review determined there was a goaltending violation on Utah. Smith made the free throw for a three-point play to pull within 66-64 with 39.7 seconds left.

Utah passed it around the perimeter to work the clock but Madsen missed a wide-open 3-pointer. Smith grabbed the rebound and raced the other way but his layup in traffic was short and Utah secured the rebound before making two free throws with 1.2 left.