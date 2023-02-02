Utah faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight home win

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 125-119 on Nov. 10. Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Trae Young is averaging 26.6 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 122.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Micah Potter: out (elbow), Simone Fontecchio: out (foot).

Hawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.