Utah faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight home win

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Utah comes into a matchup against Atlanta as winners of three games in a row at home

Atlanta Hawks (26-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Jazz take on Atlanta.

The Jazz have gone 18-9 at home. Utah is 8-6 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 13-15 in road games. Atlanta is 15-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 125-119 on Nov. 10. Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Trae Young is averaging 26.6 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 122.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Micah Potter: out (elbow), Simone Fontecchio: out (foot).

Hawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

