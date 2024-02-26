Utah faces Atlanta on 3-game road slide

The Hawks have gone 14-16 in home games. Atlanta is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.7.

The Jazz are 9-20 in road games. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 6.3.

The Hawks' 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Jazz give up. The Jazz's 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (50.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.7% and averaging 21.6 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Markkanen is averaging 23.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 20.4 points and six assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 119.0 points, 46.6 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Trae Young: out (finger), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.