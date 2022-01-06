Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

UTA, Ga. Southern meet in conference play

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Sun Belt foes meet as Texas-Arlington matches up against Georgia Southern

Texas-Arlington (6-7, 2-0) vs. Georgia Southern (7-6, 0-2)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Texas-Arlington battles Georgia Southern. Texas-Arlington beat Troy by five at home in its last outing. Georgia Southern lost 74-56 at Arkansas State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: David Azore is averaging 15.9 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Mavericks. Javon Levi is also a key facilitator, putting up 5.4 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by Elijah McCadden, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 16.2 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 83.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia Southern is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Eagles are 1-6 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Southern has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 54.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas-Arlington has held opposing teams to 38.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Her skis stolen, US Olympic hopeful Dani Loeb stays upbeat
16m ago
Georgia DA pleads guilty to unprofessional conduct, resigns
1h ago
With 'relentless recruiting,' Bama, UGA build all-star teams
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top