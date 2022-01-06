UTA, Ga. Southern meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERSHIP: David Azore is averaging 15.9 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Mavericks. Javon Levi is also a key facilitator, putting up 5.4 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by Elijah McCadden, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 16.2 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 83.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia Southern is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Eagles are 1-6 when the team hits fewer than six threes.