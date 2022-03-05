Usher leads Georgia Tech over BC 82-78 in OT

Devoe opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Usher had a dunk, layup and 3-pointer in the 10-5 burst for a 51-36 lead with 16:42 to play. The Eagles came right back with 12 points, capped by Ashton-Langford's 3 at the 11:12 mark.

Zachery's steal and layup finally tied the game with 2:27 remaining and Karnik's free throws tied it at 70 at 1:17.

Georgia Tech made nine 3-pointers and shot 57% but was only 13 of 22 from the foul line. BC shot 44% with six 3s but was 20 of 27 from the line.

Usher had 11 points and the Yellow Jackets shot 57% to take a 41-31 lead at the half. Tech put together a 21-6 run in the middle of the half to lead 31-20. Usher had seven points, including a dunk to start it and a 3-pointer.

Both teams are locked into playing on the first day when the ACC tourney opens at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday.



