Usher escorts Georgia Tech to 75-61 win over Florida State.

Georgia Tech's defense proved problematic for the Seminoles as it came away with 10 steals in the first half, which led to 12 points. FSU turned it over 12 times alone before the break.

Butler threw down a dunk to give the Seminoles a 26-25 lead with 6:05 before halftime. From there, Georgia Tech got hot and closed the half outscoring the Seminoles 19-7.

Anthony Polite scored 11 and Naheem McLeod 10 for Florida State, which saw its six-game win streak end.

Florida State (13-6, 6-3 ACC) hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday while Georgia Tech hosts Miami on Saturday.

