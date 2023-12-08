USC WR Brenden Rice declares for NFL draft; Georgia WR-PR Mekhi Mews enters transfer portal

Earlier this week, Rice accepted an invitation to attend the Senior Bowl in January. This is the first year the game is allowing draft-eligible underclassmen to participate.

Rice is the second USC player to announce his draft intentions. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, who had 820 yards and nine touchdowns, declared on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Mekhi Mews, who came to Georgia as a walk-on and carved out a significant role on offense and special teams, has entered the transfer portal.

The receiver and punt returner played in all 13 games this season, finishing with 13 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Mews ranked 18th nationally in punt returns with a 10.2-yard average, including a 69-yard TD against Ball State. He also split kick return duties with Dillon Bell, averaging 26.8 yards.

Mews, who has two years of eligibility remaining, became the second significant member of the Bulldogs to enter the portal.

Backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a former top prospect who failed to beat out Carson Beck for the starting job, announced he will enroll at fellow Southeastern Conference school Kentucky next season.

