USA Swimming plans return to in-person meet in November

Meets scheduled in Southern California, Virginia and Georgia over the last three months of the year have been scrubbed. In their place will be a national leaderboard series beginning in October. It will consist of sanctioned and non-sanctioned long-course and short-course meters and short-course yards results.

The U.S. Open will be Nov. 12-14 at up to 10 venues nationwide. The long-course meet will feature about 100 swimmers at each site competing in four timed-final sessions over three days. Sites will be announced later.