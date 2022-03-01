US Soccer agrees to 8-year broadcast deal with Turner Sports

But it will include some future domestic World Cup qualifying matches, friendlies, send-off and victory tour matches and domestic tournaments like the recent SheBelieves Cup.

“During our discussions it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women’s game. As we build towards 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our women’s and men’s national teams," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement about the new deal.

A Spanish-language broadcast partner has not been announced.

U.S. Soccer ended its relationship with Soccer United Marketing last year, allowing the federation to independently negotiate broadcast rights.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports