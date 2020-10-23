US shows support for airline venture between Delta, WestJet

The department plans to grant the airlines immunity from antitrust laws, which would normally prevent competitors from working together so closely. It said the joint venture will increase options for travel between the two countries.

As a condition of approval, the Trump administration proposes that the airlines surrender some of their takeoff and landing rights at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, enough to let other airlines run eight round trips a day. The government also proposes to exclude WestJet's discount carrier Swoop from the deal.