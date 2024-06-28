Georgia News

US scenarios to advance past the first round at Copa America

US scenarios to advance past the first round at Copa America after a 2-1 loss to Panama in Atlanta
Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the field after losing 1-2 against Panama at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the field after losing 1-2 against Panama at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

The United States faces a difficult task to advance past group play at the Copa America after a 2-1 loss to Panana on Thursday night in Atlanta.

Here are some scenarios that would allow the Americans to play in the quarterfinals as one of the top two teams from Group C:

— The U.S. must beat 15-time Copa champion Uruguay on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, if Panama beats Bolivia in a game that will be played at the same time in Orlando, Florida. Bolivia has lost 14 straight Copa games after a 5-0 loss to Uruguay on Thursday.

— The U.S. could advance with a tie against Uruguay if Panama and Bolivia also play to a draw and the Americans have a better goal difference than Panama. The Americans would advance with a tie if Bolivia beats Panama.

— The U.S. could advance even with a loss to Uruguay if Bolivia beats Panama and the Americans have a better goal differential than Panama and Bolivia. The U.S. is plus-one, Panama minus-one and Bolivia plus-seven after Thursday's games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest

Credit: AP

FACT FOCUS: Here's a look at some of the false claims made during Biden and Trump's first...
36m ago
Biden says 'Let's keep going' after debate fuels Democratic concerns for ticket and he...
1h ago
Debate defined by personal attacks ends after Biden delivers halting answers and Trump...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more