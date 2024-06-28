US scenarios to advance past the first round at Copa America

The United States faces a difficult task to advance past group play at the Copa America after a 2-1 loss to Panana on Thursday night in Atlanta.

Here are some scenarios that would allow the Americans to play in the quarterfinals as one of the top two teams from Group C:

— The U.S. must beat 15-time Copa champion Uruguay on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, if Panama beats Bolivia in a game that will be played at the same time in Orlando, Florida. Bolivia has lost 14 straight Copa games after a 5-0 loss to Uruguay on Thursday.