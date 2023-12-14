US Rep. Drew Ferguson, a Georgia Republican, says he won't seek reelection in 2024

The announcement comes two months after Ferguson said his family had received death threats amid the inner turmoil Republicans faced in electing a new House speaker following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California.

The threats came after Ferguson publicly withdrew his support for GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a favorite of hard-right conservatives. Ferguson said he refused to support “a bully” for speaker and that the threats were “unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated.”

A former mayor of West Point, Ferguson was elected to Congress in 2016 in a district west of Atlanta that hugs the Georgia-Alabama state line. He served in the House GOP leadership as the chief deputy whip from 2018 through 2022 and holds a seat on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.

Ferguson's 3rd District seat leans solidly Republican. He easily fended off a GOP primary challenger last year before winning reelection to a fourth-term with 69% of the vote.

State lawmakers in recent weeks redrew Georgia's congressional map under a federal judge's order to add a majority-Black district. But the Legislature's Republican majority produced a map, now pending the court approval, that would maintain the GOP's 9-5 hold on the state U.S. House delegation and protect Republican incumbents.